All people don’t want for Christmas is this “Make America Great Again”-themed tree ornament:

Your tree could use some #MAGA.

Order today to get by Christmas.https://t.co/Ej2n2oimUa pic.twitter.com/A8po9YxSwu — GOP (@GOP) December 19, 2017

The miniature hat (made of brass and finished in 24-karat gold) is for sale on President Donald Trump’s official website. The Republican National Committee hawked the collectible via Twitter on Monday.

It wasn’t enough to get everyone into the festive spirit:

Ghastly — Zen (@ZenLizzie) December 19, 2017

I’d rather die and burn the tree down before I would ever put that on my tree! — Denise Cope (@DNiceisme) December 19, 2017

You should sell those as a set with these... pic.twitter.com/1w7LeFFaxs — ℙʝ (@islesPJ) December 19, 2017