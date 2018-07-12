Trump To Be Greeted In England By 650-Foot Crop Circle With A Very Rude Message

President Donald Trump may not want to look out the window as he passes over the English countryside later this week.

An artist has turned part of a field at Moat Farm in Stoke Mandeville into a 650-foot crop circle with “Fuck Trump” written in Russian, according to local newspaper Bucks Herald.

The Herald said the crop circle should be visible from the president’s chopper as he flies to a meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May at Chequers, the premier’s country home.

The word literally means “whore,” but is often used more broadly, according to The Russian Blog.

The Herald said the unnamed artist paid a farmer to use the field. The farmer himself ― also unnamed ― doesn’t seem to care about the politics of it either way.

“A lot of people have asked me this, but my thoughts on Trump are completely neutral,” he told the Herald. “For me it was a transaction between myself and the artist.”

Metro said the message should be visible from the left window of Trump’s chopper as he passes over on Friday.

“A lot of planning and drawing was involved by the experts who made it,” photographer Henry Matthews, who captured images of it with a drone, told Metro. “All in all it took about two weeks to design, and over 12 hours to make on a sweltering day.”

He was a little more direct than the farmer when it came to sharing his feelings about Trump.