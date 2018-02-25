The Republican National Committee used Twitter to promote a prize of attending a dinner with Donald Trump.
But many people replied to Saturday tweet by saying they’d rather go hungry than attend the RNC’s Annual Spring Retreat Dinner in Palm Beach, Florida, in March with the president.
The RNC linked to a GOP.com fundraising page with its post.
It offered one person the change to win transportation, accommodation and a ticket to the Florida bash, and invited people to donate to the RNC in exchange for entry into the sweepstake. The small print, however, contained another link which allowed people to enter before 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday for free.
The RNC valued the prize at $3,000, but folks on Twitter “barfed” at the offer: