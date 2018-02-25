The Republican National Committee used Twitter to promote a prize of attending a dinner with Donald Trump.

But many people replied to Saturday tweet by saying they’d rather go hungry than attend the RNC’s Annual Spring Retreat Dinner in Palm Beach, Florida, in March with the president.

The RNC linked to a GOP.com fundraising page with its post.

It offered one person the change to win transportation, accommodation and a ticket to the Florida bash, and invited people to donate to the RNC in exchange for entry into the sweepstake. The small print, however, contained another link which allowed people to enter before 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday for free.

The RNC valued the prize at $3,000, but folks on Twitter “barfed” at the offer:

This a punishment or a prize? — Mallory Bernstein (@Mall0rybern) February 24, 2018

Laced with botulism, salmonella, and e-coli of the mind and heart. No thank you. — Gobsmacked (@4everResist) February 24, 2018

You couldn't pay me to dine with him! — Candor Schatz (@candorschatz) February 24, 2018

Wouldn't even if I were starving to death. I have these things unknown to you Mr. Trump. Called dignity and respect. — Will (@mitomight) February 25, 2018

Dinner with trump under the Golden Arches?

No thanks! 🤮 — Kelli D. Rustin (@1963Kelli) February 24, 2018

Do I bring my own barf bag? — Pat Dorr (@dorrps) February 24, 2018

No way. I like 2 scoops of ice cream — Hal Spencer (@HalSpencer1) February 24, 2018

🤢🤢🤮🤮🤢🤮🤮🤢🤢 Dinner with Trump sounds Absolutely Nauseating. I’d rather have hot pokers in my eyes. — American Patriot Resister (@PolitiSphere9) February 24, 2018

I’d rather eat gas station sushi with raccoons and feral cats than eat dinner with our pathological,repugnant @potus. — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) February 25, 2018