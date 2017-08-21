POLITICS
08/21/2017 03:34 pm ET

Don't Lie, You Looked At The Eclipse Just Like Donald Trump Did

Yes, he did sneak a peek without his protective glasses.
By Paige Lavender

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were among the Americans to check out the total eclipse on Monday.

The Trumps, along with their son Barron, watched the eclipse from the Truman Balcony at the White House.

Trump briefly stole a glance at the sun sans-protective glasses, something many people, including scientists and former eclipse-watchers who’ve experienced blindness, cautioned against. An aide standing below shouted, “Don’t look,” according to a White House pool report.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and others also took in the eclipse from the White House.

Vice President Mike Pence watched the eclipse at the U.S. Naval Observatory while standing alongside students.

Paige Lavender
Senior Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost
