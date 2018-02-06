President Donald Trump conflated the death of Indianapolis Colts player Edwin Jackson with a need for more stringent measures against illegal immigration.

Authorities determined Monday that the driver responsible for the fatal incident that killed Jackson and his Uber driver, Jeffrey Monroe, as they were pulled over on the side of an interstate early Sunday is Manuel Orrego-Savala, a Guatemalan citizen who was using the alias Alex Cabrera Gonsales. Orrego-Savala is living in the U.S. illegally and has previously been deported twice.

Trump capitalized on this detail Tuesday, arguing that this type of incident can be prevented by keeping undocumented immigrants out of the country:

So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018

My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken. @Colts — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018

Building a wall and enforcing a series of Trump’s other draconian measures is precisely what Jackson wouldn’t have wanted, his roommate Chad Bouchez told CBS News.

“I don’t think Edwin would have judged anyone on where they were from or anything else,” he said.

Unable to overcome the impasse on an immigration deal, lawmakers let the government shut down briefly last month. Although Congress is expected to vote on a short-term spending deal on Tuesday to fund the government through March 23, no updated immigration deal has been proposed.