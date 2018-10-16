President Donald Trump on Tuesday unleashed a torrent of tweets redoubling his racist attacks on Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), after Warren’s DNA test results were questioned by the Cherokee Nation.

Pocahontas (the bad version), sometimes referred to as Elizabeth Warren, is getting slammed. She took a bogus DNA test and it showed that she may be 1/1024, far less than the average American. Now Cherokee Nation denies her, “DNA test is useless.” Even they don’t want her. Phony! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Now that her claims of being of Indian heritage have turned out to be a scam and a lie, Elizabeth Warren should apologize for perpetrating this fraud against the American Public. Harvard called her “a person of color” (amazing con), and would not have taken her otherwise! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Thank you to the Cherokee Nation for revealing that Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to as Pocahontas, is a complete and total Fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Trump, in his trio of tweets, again slandered Warren by referring to her as “Pocahontas (the bad version),” using a racial slur he has regularly employed in attacking her claim that she has Native American roots.

Warren’s claimed heritage has stirred controversy throughout her political career, dating to when she was a professor at Harvard. Trump, however, has used racist insults as a way of challenging her contention.

In one tweet, Trump referred to Native Americans as “being of Indian heritage,” a term often considered pejorative.

Warren on Monday released results from a DNA test that she said showed “strong evidence” she has Cherokee heritage from an ancestor “six to 10 generations ago.” The Cherokee Nation, in response, called the test “inappropriate and wrong,” saying that “a DNA test is useless to determine tribal citizenship.”

“Even they don’t want her,” Trump said in response to the Cherokee Nation’s statement.

Earlier this year, Trump challenged Warren to take the DNA test, and pledged to donate $1 million to charity if it confirmed her claim.

“I will give you a million dollars to your favorite charity, paid for by Trump, if you take the test and it shows you’re an Indian,” the president said at a July campaign rally.

“I’m going to get one of those little kits, and in the middle of the debate, when she proclaims that she’s of Indian heritage because her mother says she has high cheekbones, we will take that little kit,” the president said. “But we have to do it gently because we’re in the Me Too generation, so we have to be very gentle.”

Warren on Monday asked Trump to donate the $1 million to the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center, a nonprofit that seeks to protect Native American women from violence.

Trump answered the request by falsely denying that he ever made such a pledge.