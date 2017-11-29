President Donald Trump’s odd photo op on Tuesday with a pair of empty chairs has quickly turned into a new meme ― and probably not the one he was hoping for.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) were both at the meeting, but cast off to the sides as Trump sat flanked by the empty seats.

Trump was hoping the seats would show that the two Democrats are, as he said, “all talk and no action.”

Instead, the image of a lonely looking president sitting between two empty chairs quickly went viral:

Twitter help! My son threw a party and no one in his class showed up. Can we send him cards or something? pic.twitter.com/hbYyHQeXve — Desus Nice (@desusnice) November 28, 2017

"I'll be your friend, donny." pic.twitter.com/izLFMTb88Z — Rita Meter Maid (@rd522) November 28, 2017

Oh God, Trump is going to ask the empty chairs their favorite thing about his presidency, isn’t he pic.twitter.com/NjJDQWPTQJ — Eliot Nelson (@eliotnelson) November 28, 2017

Maybe he'll seem less lonely now. pic.twitter.com/3u7GzEqQZR — copyboy1 (@copyboy1) November 28, 2017

I knew I recognized those empty seats next to Trump. https://t.co/C3Usp5kx4C pic.twitter.com/FkcmvrxBmP — John Aravosis (@aravosis) November 29, 2017

ME: I have two friends

TWO FRIENDS: the new season of Stranger Things wasn't as good as the original

ME: pic.twitter.com/q98kpZsTla — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 28, 2017

Who farted? — Mac Daniel (@macdonalddaniel) November 28, 2017

When you cyberbully your friends and pretend to be the victim when they don't show up to your party pic.twitter.com/xeSSlfbJBP — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) November 28, 2017

So this is what the little kids table looks like on camera. — jsf (@jfssbndr) November 28, 2017

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/t3QstEytgR — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) November 28, 2017

If you're a 6th-grader, this was really, really funny. If you're an adult, self-proclaimed "master of the deal "and charged with leading a great nation, this was just today's embarrassment (slightly less than yesterday's.) https://t.co/V6Z46hCgxc — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) November 29, 2017

Where have we seen this scene before? pic.twitter.com/oI0GM3Dy0o — Ariuszme (@Ariuszme) November 29, 2017

The Dealmaker President pic.twitter.com/wxMRtfdhpW — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 28, 2017

"They've been all talk and no action," Trump says of Chuck and Nancy, as he sits in meeting room with empty chairs for them. https://t.co/SLid3AQBrW — Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) November 28, 2017

What do you see when looking at this picture? I see a @POTUS who is weak, unhappy, alone and divisive. https://t.co/fI1Fe7Qy0e — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 28, 2017

🎶 empty chairs at empty tables, now my friends are dead and gone 🎶 pic.twitter.com/wSWOsdd1LS — jordan yule log ⛄️ (@JordanUhl) November 28, 2017

box of hammers 😹😹😹😹😹😹😹

Here was my view: pic.twitter.com/P2erPSEcWn — JC (@Badger_Resists) November 28, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump now knows that his verbal abuse will no longer be tolerated. His empty chair photo opp showed he’s more interested in stunts than in addressing the needs of the American people. Poor Ryan and McConnell relegated to props. Sad! — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) November 28, 2017