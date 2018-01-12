POLITICS
01/12/2018 03:18 am ET

Tweeters Ridicule Trump's Reason For Scrapped UK Visit

"No doubt he's going to go on a goodwill tour of Africa and Haiti instead."

By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel his upcoming visit to England sparked widespread ridicule and celebration online.

Trump confirmed via Twitter on Thursday that he had scrapped his February visit to London:

While Trump claimed he was calling off the trip because he was “not a big fan of the Obama administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for ‘peanuts,’” many tweeters suggested it was more likely that he didn’t want to see any anti-Trump demonstrations. Others were just thrilled he planned to stay in America:

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
