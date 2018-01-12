Tweeters Ridicule Trump's Reason For Scrapped UK Visit

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!

While Trump claimed he was calling off the trip because he was “not a big fan of the Obama administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for ‘peanuts,’” many tweeters suggested it was more likely that he didn’t want to see any anti-Trump demonstrations. Others were just thrilled he planned to stay in America: