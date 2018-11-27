A reporter earned praise Monday after she called out President Donald Trump, over one of his more questionable claims, right to his face.

CBS’ Paula Reid challenged Trump over his discredited assertion that his administration’s policy of separating migrant children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border was the same as that conducted by former President Barack Obama.

“Obama had a separation policy. We all had the same policy,” Trump said. “You did not have it, sir. No, you didn’t,” Reid fired back.

Trump said he “tried to do it differently” and claimed “Obama had a separation policy” but “people don’t like to talk about it.” As Trump walked away, Reid said: “Sir, it was different. You decided to prosecute everyone at the border.”

I have been consistently calling for this—the media need to think like lawyers doing a cross exam. Print out the facts/quotes that support you and bring them. When Trump and @PressSec lie, impeach your “witness”. — Elle Bee Are (@elle_bee_are) November 27, 2018