Trump Emerges From A Big Fake Christmas Fireplace, And The Jokes Write Themselves

"Grinch" president mocked on Twitter for holiday-themed entrance, which came complete with fake snow.
President Donald Trump made an unusual entrance at a rally in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Monday night when he emerged from what appeared to be an oversized fireplace that had been decorated for Christmas with stockings. 

The stage itself was festooned with seasonal elements, including Christmas trees, giant nutcrackers, a sleigh and an inflatable helicopter with a penguin pilot, while many in the crowd waved Trump-themed “Merry Christmas” signs as fake snow was pumped into the room.

President Donald Trump arrives Monday night at a rally in Biloxi, Mississippi.
There goes the suit,” Trump said as the faux-flakes fell on him. “There goes the hair.”

While Trump’s emergence from a fireplace was likely meant to evoke Santa Claus, critics on Twitter had a few other images in mind: 

