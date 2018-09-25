Donald Trump fired off a tweet on Monday that was intended to defend Judge Brett Kavanaugh, the embattled Supreme Court nominee who is accused of sexual misconduct. But the president slammed what he called “false acquisitions” against the judge when he meant to write “false accusations.”
Trump deleted the tweet after about 10 minutes and replaced it with the correct spelling, but the original was preserved in screenshots:
Trump has a history of typos and other odd tweets, from “covfefe” to “text massages,” most of which have gone viral with mocking tweets and memes. “False acquisitions” was no exception: