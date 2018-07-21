Donald Trump's Boast About Being 'Your Favorite President' Goes Awry

Twitter users pounced on President Donald Trump early Saturday after he boasted about being “your favorite President.”

Trump attempted to dismiss a Friday report in the New York Times that his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen had before the 2016 election secretly taped him discussing a payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal (with whom Trump is alleged to have had an affair) with the following tweet:

Inconceivable that the government would break into a lawyer’s office (early in the morning) - almost unheard of. Even more inconceivable that a lawyer would tape a client - totally unheard of & perhaps illegal. The good news is that your favorite President did nothing wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2018

Trump misleadingly claimed it was “inconceivable that the government would break into a lawyer’s office,” when Cohen’s office was in fact raided by the FBI earlier this year as part of a probe into possible campaign finance violations.

Trump also claimed it was “even more inconceivable that a lawyer would tape a client” and suggested it was “totally unheard of” and “perhaps illegal.” “The good news is that your favorite President did nothing wrong!” he added.

It was Trump’s assertion that he was “your favorite president” that raised eyebrows online, however. Dozens of tweeters responded in much the same way, with many making a similar point about former President Barack Obama:

We know Obama did nothing wrong. — Harry (@DocEgonSpengler) July 21, 2018

Obama did nothing wrong? Cool. — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 21, 2018

Thanks for supporting my favorite President. pic.twitter.com/Q8tcRbuT5W — ⚓️Kevin Patrick (@vinkell) July 21, 2018

Yes, I already knew that President Obama did nothing wrong. — Patty Harbison (@PattyHarbison) July 21, 2018

Glad to hear @BarackObama is in the clear! — Eric M Friedman (@EricF911) July 21, 2018

You are right about one thing. President @BarackObama did nothing wrong. — Boston the Detroit sports fan. ✌🏻 (@GirlNamedBoston) July 21, 2018

Guess what, you’re not my favorite president. Guess what else? #MuellerIsComing — Jamie S. (@Twinmom0) July 21, 2018

My favorite President did nothing wrong!



(but my favorite President certainly isn’t you) — The Bus To Crookes (@thebustocrookes) July 21, 2018

Obama topped a survey of “best presidents” released by the Pew Research Center in July. He also ranked top of a “most admired men” list compiled by YouGov in April.