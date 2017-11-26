Congressman Calls Trump 'An Idiot' For Using Egypt Mosque Attack To Promote Border Wall

Rep. Filemon Vela (D-Texas) lashed out at President Donald Trump for using Friday’s deadly mass shooting at an Egyptian mosque to keep up his push for construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
“What an idiot,” Vela tweeted Sunday in response to a Washington Post piece analyzing Trump’s suggestion that a border wall would effectively stop Muslim extremists from entering the United States.
Vela, an outspoken Trump critic, questioned whether the president “foolishly” believed such a wall could have prevented the 9/11 attacks, as well as the wave of mass shootings plaguing the country, including the ones in Las Vegas last month and at a Texas church earlier this month.
Some details remain unclear over Friday’s attack in Egypt, which left at least 305 dead in the Sinai region. No group has claimed responsibility, though gunmen carried the black flag of the Islamic State during the attack. Trump almost immediately used the attack to peddle his border wall and tighter immigration policies.
Throughout his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump promised his supporters “a big, beautiful wall” if elected. But in the more than 10 months since taking office, Trump has failed to make any significant progress on it.
There’s little evidence to suggest terrorists are crossing into the U.S. using the southwest border. Only “a handful” of people with ties to Islamic terrorist groups have ever been caught attempting to enter the U.S. from there, the Post reported Saturday.
In most U.S. mass shootings, the gunmen are white, male U.S. citizens.