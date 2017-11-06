There’s something fishy going on in Tokyo, where President Donald Trump’s trip to Asia had a lighter moment on Monday after a photo opportunity went a little off-script.
Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe were feeding fish at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo. Each held a small box and a spoon to toss small amounts of fish food into the water.
Trump played along:
But then he soon dispensed with the spoon and simply dumped the rest of the fish food into the pond:
The moment was also caught on video:
Needless to say, the odd moment soon began trending on Twitter, with many making light of the fishy situation:
But as it turns out, there was indeed something fishy going on. Abe dumped his fish flakes first and Trump was just following suit, albeit with a tad more flourish:
The update disappointed some of those who had been carping about Trump’s form of fish feeding:
UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect that Abe dumped his fish food first.
CONVERSATIONS