There’s something fishy going on in Tokyo, where President Donald Trump’s trip to Asia had a lighter moment on Monday after a photo opportunity went a little off-script.

Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe were feeding fish at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo. Each held a small box and a spoon to toss small amounts of fish food into the water.

Trump played along:

But then he soon dispensed with the spoon and simply dumped the rest of the fish food into the pond:

The moment was also caught on video:

Pres. Trump helped Prime Minister Abe feed the fish outside the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo. https://t.co/8FiQzBf4qm pic.twitter.com/M9OVyIFuQg — ABC News (@ABC) November 6, 2017

Needless to say, the odd moment soon began trending on Twitter, with many making light of the fishy situation:

TRUMP: So Obama just gave them a few flakes?



ABE: Yes. These ceremonial Koi are very sensitive to foo— pic.twitter.com/fMSXuAtzME — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) November 6, 2017

Abe's feed-the-koi-slowly-so-I-don't-have-to-talk-to-Trump strategy might have worked, if DJT hadn't dumped all the food in2 the H2O at once — L L Copp (@GretiaLee) November 6, 2017

Four stages of Trump’s latest diplomatic incident: Tokyo koi pond edition. pic.twitter.com/Bx3FsEoXyq — Zack Whittaker (@zackwhittaker) November 6, 2017

Expert advice: not too much



Trump: here you gohttps://t.co/wr7VvBVrLy — david munk (@davidmunk) November 6, 2017

He promised to “drain the swamp”, instead Japan has to drain the koi pond. — RobertaK (@justme2) November 6, 2017

But as it turns out, there was indeed something fishy going on. Abe dumped his fish flakes first and Trump was just following suit, albeit with a tad more flourish:

Abe dumped his fish food first. pic.twitter.com/dWZf2IDrPL — Nicholas Wadhams (@nwadhams) November 6, 2017

The update disappointed some of those who had been carping about Trump’s form of fish feeding:

Damnit... this is going to ruin my day. I was had all kinds of material. Can we delete this footage please?? — Chad Costello (@ChadCostello) November 6, 2017