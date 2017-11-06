WEIRD NEWS
11/06/2017 04:31 am ET Updated 1 minute ago

Watch As Donald Trump Totally Gives Up On Feeding Fish In Japan

A photo opportunity in Tokyo goes off-script in the weirdest way.

By Ed Mazza

There’s something fishy going on in Tokyo, where President Donald Trump’s trip to Asia had a lighter moment on Monday after a photo opportunity went a little off-script. 

Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe were feeding fish at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo. Each held a small box and a spoon to toss small amounts of fish food into the water.

Trump played along: 

TORU HANAI via Getty Images

But then he soon dispensed with the spoon and simply dumped the rest of the fish food into the pond:

JIM WATSON via Getty Images

The moment was also caught on video: 

Needless to say, the odd moment soon began trending on Twitter, with many making light of the fishy situation:

 

But as it turns out, there was indeed something fishy going on. Abe dumped his fish flakes first and Trump was just following suit, albeit with a tad more flourish: 

The update disappointed some of those who had been carping about Trump’s form of fish feeding:

 

UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect that Abe dumped his fish food first. 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Fantastic Fish
PHOTO GALLERY
Fantastic Fish
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Japan Fish Shinzo Abe
Watch As Donald Trump Totally Gives Up On Feeding Fish In Japan

CONVERSATIONS