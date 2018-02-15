Donald Trump Puts Focus On Mental Health In First Remarks After Florida School Shooting

President Donald Trump on Thursday spoke about the mass shooting that took place at a Parkland, Florida, high school the day before, claiming he will tackle “the difficult issue of mental health” in the wake of the massacre.

“No child, no teacher should ever be in danger in an American school. No parent should ever have to fear for their sons and daughters when they kiss them goodbye in the morning,” the president said. “Each person who was stolen from us yesterday had a full life ahead of them. A life filled with wonders, beauty and unlimited potential and promise.”

Trump didn’t use the word “gun” once during his remarks and did not suggest he’d take up the issue of gun control.

It was Trump’s first public remarks about the shooting that left at least 17 people dead. Earlier Thursday, Trump ordered flags be flown at half-staff until Feb. 19 in honor of the shooting victims.

Trump tweeted about the shooting Wednesday, offering “prayers and condolences.” He tweeted again Thursday morning, saying the shooter “was mentally disturbed” and that “such instances” should be reported “again and again.”