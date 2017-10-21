Donald Trump: Frederica Wilson Is 'Killing The Democratic Party'

Faced with an increasing amount evidence against the president’s claim that Wilson lied, the White House began to backtrack. Chief of Staff John Kelly addressed the media on Thursday, delivering a strong defense of Trump’s comments. Kelly, whose own son died in 2010 while serving in Afghanistan, then called Wilson “selfish” and claimed she took credit for securing the federal funding for the construction of a new FBI building in her district.

But Wilson wasn’t even in Congress when the bill allotting funding passed. And a video of speech she gave at the building’s 2015 opening ceremony shows that she only took credit for naming the building after two deceased FBI agents.