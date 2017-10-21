Donald Trump: Frederica Wilson Is 'Killing The Democratic Party'

President Donald Trump pushed his feud with a Florida congresswoman into the weekend by tweeting that she “is killing the Democratic party.”
The White House has multiple times attacked Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) over her account of a conversation Trump had with the widow of a U.S. soldier killed earlier this month in combat. Wilson said on Tuesday that she had been with Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Army Sgt. La David Johnson and a constituent, when the president called to express his condolences earlier that day. She said that Trump told the grieving widow that her husband “must have known what he signed up for,” a comment that was widely criticized as insensitive.
Trump on Wednesday said that Wilson “totally fabricated what I said” and claimed to have proof that the conversation didn’t go as she had said. Wilson shot back that Trump “is a sick man” and that she also had proof. Johnson’s aunt, who was also present for Trump’s call, confirmed Wilson’s account.
Faced with an increasing amount evidence against the president’s claim that Wilson lied, the White House began to backtrack. Chief of Staff John Kelly addressed the media on Thursday, delivering a strong defense of Trump’s comments. Kelly, whose own son died in 2010 while serving in Afghanistan, then called Wilson “selfish” and claimed she took credit for securing the federal funding for the construction of a new FBI building in her district.
But Wilson wasn’t even in Congress when the bill allotting funding passed. And a video of speech she gave at the building’s 2015 opening ceremony shows that she only took credit for naming the building after two deceased FBI agents.
CONVERSATIONS