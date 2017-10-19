WEIRD NEWS
10/19/2017 10:41 pm ET

Someone Just Gave Donald Trump A Full-Moon Salute

A man in Washington got cheeky with the president.

By Ed Mazza
Visions of America via Getty Images
President Donald Trump received a full-moon salute as his motorcade passed through Washington, D.C. on Thursday evening. 

President Donald Trump got a salute as his motorcade drove through Washington, D.C., on Thursday evening, but it wasn’t one of a military nature.

A pool report notes that the press accompanying the president spotted someone offering the passing motorcade a moon. 

The pool report from Yahoo’s Hunter Walker states: 

“As we rode up Connecticut Avenue, there were several clusters of onlookers. One group cheered the motorcade. A man with a baby on his shoulders waved. Just shy of Tilden Street, several of the riders in the press van reported seeing a man mooning the motorcade from one of the lower floors of an apartment building. One of our colleagues stated it was a full moon.”

It’s not clear if Trump witnessed the display.

Ironically, the full moon happened just hours after the actual new moon. 

The mooner has not been identified, but he has plenty of kindred spirits: In February, hundreds of demonstrators mooned the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Supermoon 2016
PHOTO GALLERY
Supermoon 2016
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump U.S. News Health And Medicine Trump International Hotel And Tower
Someone Just Gave Donald Trump A Full-Moon Salute

CONVERSATIONS