President Donald Trump got a salute as his motorcade drove through Washington, D.C., on Thursday evening, but it wasn’t one of a military nature.
A pool report notes that the press accompanying the president spotted someone offering the passing motorcade a moon.
The pool report from Yahoo’s Hunter Walker states:
“As we rode up Connecticut Avenue, there were several clusters of onlookers. One group cheered the motorcade. A man with a baby on his shoulders waved. Just shy of Tilden Street, several of the riders in the press van reported seeing a man mooning the motorcade from one of the lower floors of an apartment building. One of our colleagues stated it was a full moon.”
It’s not clear if Trump witnessed the display.
Ironically, the full moon happened just hours after the actual new moon.
The mooner has not been identified, but he has plenty of kindred spirits: In February, hundreds of demonstrators mooned the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago.
CONVERSATIONS