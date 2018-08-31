President Donald Trump became a laughing stock on Twitter Thursday over an outlandish boast he made about patience.

Trump was ridiculed after he bombastically claimed in a Bloomberg News interview that he had “greater patience than any human being in the world.”

“People don’t understand that about me,” he added in the article, which focused on his relationship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Unsurprisingly, tweeters called out Trump by pointing to all of the various ways his claim was likely untrue:

Which world is he talking about? Narnia? — Frank McEvoy (@FranktheMc2) August 31, 2018

Then why does he keep trying to rush the Mueller investigation...??? — TheImproper Magazine (@TheImproperMag) August 31, 2018

As evidenced in his calm and polite manner during the mueller investigation🤥🤥🙄🙄 — Hazzbola (@Hazzbola1) August 31, 2018

Everything. He. Says. Is. The. Opposite. — Flyover State Man 🇺🇸 (@FlyoverStateMan) August 31, 2018

Patience OMG LOL.... — Lee@eps (@LeighEPS) August 31, 2018

The Dalai Lama might disagree — Vijay Gupta (@Veej_1) August 31, 2018

I thought for sure this was a headline from The Onion but nope. lol — Pearl (@NettiePearl01) August 31, 2018

"I have all the best superlatives, everyone always says, in the history of the world, my superlatives are greatest." — Dolly's Kid💦💙🌊 (@Elly4_) August 31, 2018

"I have greater patience than any human being in the world." We put this toddler into the highest office in the land when we should've put him into a high chair. https://t.co/NXnhdgnxrT — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 31, 2018

opposite day! — Natalie (@nataliebro0klyn) August 31, 2018

Everything he says is a lie. I don’t think he ever tells the truth. Unless maybe by accident. — Ak Mark (@AKMarkB) August 31, 2018

Trump in Interview: 'I Have Greater Patience Than Any Human Being in the World' https://t.co/DB4hj7hnwG



Get this man on SNL! A natural comedian! — Paul Hanlin Jr (@Paul_Hanlin_Jr) August 31, 2018