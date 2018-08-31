President Donald Trump became a laughing stock on Twitter Thursday over an outlandish boast he made about patience.
Trump was ridiculed after he bombastically claimed in a Bloomberg News interview that he had “greater patience than any human being in the world.”
“People don’t understand that about me,” he added in the article, which focused on his relationship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.
Unsurprisingly, tweeters called out Trump by pointing to all of the various ways his claim was likely untrue: