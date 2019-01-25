Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that grocery stores would “work along” with furloughed federal workers during the government shutdown.
However, Twitter users were quick to reality check the billionaire president for appearing to suggest that retailers would extend credit to the 800,000 employees who are either furloughed or working without pay. Many questioned the last time Trump set foot inside a supermarket, while others noted his past claim that shoppers need to show identification to buy groceries.
This 47 second clip explains how the president bankrupted 3 casinos. pic.twitter.com/UsElY3fJ0Q— Jason Sparks (@sparksjls) January 25, 2019
Trump has never been to a grocery store in his life. https://t.co/zyH0BeqGda— Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) January 24, 2019
Trump is VERY confused about grocery stores work— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 24, 2019
He previously said you needed an ID to buy groceries
Today he said that furloughed workers who don’t have money for food can go to the grocery store and store will “work” with them
Can anyone name one grocery store that does this? If true, 800,000 people need to know. https://t.co/6ttM3DEHeb— Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) January 24, 2019
I mean this is good information to know. Anyone know where this grocery store is? Asking for 800k friends. https://t.co/DKdj0enrqV— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) January 24, 2019
Trump's fantasy of regular person life is so corny and so baffling. He thinks we all live in small towns and shop at mom and pop grocery stores that are also somehow surrounded by MS-13 "invaders" and there's carnage in the streets. Pick a lane/collapse on a toilet. pic.twitter.com/RmmL00Qesg— Wendy Molyneux (@WendyMolyneux) January 25, 2019
Eveyone go into your grocery store right now, go to the checkout with a frozen meal or a canned good, and ask them to "work with you" instead of paying. Let us know how that goes. Bonus points if you film it. https://t.co/wMA1iypB6i— Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) January 24, 2019
They wouldn’t do this for Trump because they couldn’t trust him to pay them back. https://t.co/A2JB37Jj4v— Josh Greenman (@joshgreenman) January 25, 2019
every govt official trying to explain groceries and foodstamps on TV right now is like lucille bluth with the banana but real life— rat king (@MikeIsaac) January 24, 2019
Please, dear god. Someone ask him what they sell at grocery stores. https://t.co/t0fB6Us8We— April Wolfe (@AWolfeful) January 25, 2019
This is the kind of thing small businesses do. Do you think any chain grocery store will do this? My dad lost so much money when the economy collapsed because he had to give his customers food so they wouldn’t starve and they couldn’t pay him back. He knew that. https://t.co/7z5id21Ily— emokidsloveme (@emokidsloveme) January 24, 2019
How do you "float" food and establish credit with a grocery store?— Nathan Schneider (@NSchneiderAZ13) January 25, 2019
What year does @realDonaldTrump think it is? https://t.co/0z8BRbZKlo
Lara Trump: let them eat cake.— David Gaffen (@davidgaffen) January 25, 2019
Wilbur Ross: get a loan for the cake.
Kevin Hassett: They’re better off without the cake.
Larry Kudlow: They’re volunteering to get the cake.
Donald Trump: Cake is free at the grocery store.
cant stop thinking about trump entering a grocery store for the first time, walking up to a cashier, and confidently saying “i’ll take one food and be quick about it”— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 25, 2019
80s GROCERY STORE— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 24, 2019
CLERK: Hi Mr Trump.
TRUMP: Look at this guy. Like a moose this guy!
CLERK: Yes sir.
TRUMP: Say hi to your mom for me. (aside) Piece of ass.
CLERK: You want your usual credit today?
TRUMP: Float me this week. (winks) And clean up aisle two. I'm kidding. Relax.
Playing "Oregon Trail" and Trump's grocery store theory totally checks out. pic.twitter.com/z3i5FMksi9— Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) January 25, 2019
An overlooked theory is that Trump thinks his kitchen is the grocery store— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) January 25, 2019
Get thee to a grocery store!— Helaine Olen (@helaineolen) January 25, 2019
Trump thinks you can go to the grocery store and get free stuff cause they know you from around the way ... what?!!!! 😩— SUNNI (@SunniAndTheCity) January 24, 2019
Do you suppose Donald Trump has ever gone into a grocery store, selected items, waited in line, and paid for them? Like, a single time in his life?— David Roberts (@drvox) January 24, 2019
Someone Who Knows What A Grocery Store Is 2020— Kashana (@kashanacauley) January 25, 2019
One of the sad things about SNL becoming sub-Borowitz Famous Guys In Wigs Recite Literal Headlines For Clapter fodder on politics is that Trump's brain is pure extra-wet dog food. Just put him in a Price Is Right sketch or something! https://t.co/JrV54Iv5Zd— David Roth (@david_j_roth) January 25, 2019
In trump’s defense he’s never actually been to a grocery store so there’s that. https://t.co/8TrOT3VAJk— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 24, 2019
What a strange way of saying “I’ve actually never grocery shopped before in my life.” https://t.co/bUfdYvtTGx— Gabe #DreamActNow Ortíz (@TUSK81) January 24, 2019
WATCH THIS AND KNOW THE DANGER TRUMP PUTS US ALL IN. Dumb as dog shit, heartless and corrupt. https://t.co/HVYMLEQPyY— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 25, 2019
RELATED COVERAGE
Do you have information you want to share with HuffPost? Here’s how.