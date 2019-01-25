POLITICS
Donald Trump Gets Reality Checked Over Grocery Store Shutdown Claims

Twitter users piled on the president after he suggested businesses would "work along" with federal employees going without pay.
By Lee Moran

Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that grocery stores would “work along” with furloughed federal workers during the government shutdown.

However, Twitter users were quick to reality check the billionaire president for appearing to suggest that retailers would extend credit to the 800,000 employees who are either furloughed or working without pay. Many questioned the last time Trump set foot inside a supermarket, while others noted his past claim that shoppers need to show identification to buy groceries.

