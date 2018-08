Earlier this week, President Donald Trump claimed that shoppers need to show identification to buy groceries.

Of course, they don’t.

But the comment caused #TrumpGroceryStores to trend on Twitter on Wednesday night as tweeters renamed supermarkets in mock honor of the president.

Here’s some of what they came up with:

The A and P tape #TrumpGroceryStores — Lizz “Civil Warmonger" Winstead (@lizzwinstead) August 2, 2018

Chapters 7 & 11 #TrumpGroceryStores — Pinky Tuscadero 🌈 (@3steev) August 2, 2018