It’s a hair-raising tribute to President Donald Trump.

For reasons unknown, a man in Changhua, Taiwan, had the U.S. president’s face sculpted into his hair. XB Hair’s stylist Allen Chen shaved Trump’s distinctive features into the back of the unidentified man’s head.

Chen completed the cut by dyeing the tuft above blond.

The salon first shared photographs and video of the unusual haircut to Facebook in September. They are only now going viral.

Other portraits to appear on the heads of the salon’s clients include Marilyn Monroe:

Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa”:

And Mickey Mouse: