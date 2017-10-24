President Donald Trump is selling a new orange version of his “Make America Great Again” hat ― just in time for Halloween.

The cap features his campaign slogan on the back and a jack-o-lantern on the front, and was modeled on Monday by daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who posed under a portrait of the president standing in front of an American flag with black ink spattered over it:

Not everyone loved the $45 hat, and many in the Twitterverse made a variation of the same joke:

You… made a Trump hat… featuring… an orange ghoul? 😂https://t.co/XRAfc0oW4Y — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) October 23, 2017

They made a scary orange face hat! Un-bloody-believable! — ap (@annanotherthng) October 23, 2017

LOLOLOL - is that a joke? You made an orange MAGA hat?! Is that donald? You all are the least self-aware bunch I've ever seen. — LittleBlueDot (@LittleBlueDotTx) October 23, 2017

An orange pumpkin face, how appropriate. Looks just like the orange faced menace living in the white house. — Chris K (@CKnighthawk) October 22, 2017

It is the right color!! Just needs some yellowish straw hair on top. — Christy Hurt (@ChurtHurt) October 23, 2017

Love the orange color. If trump wears it, it’ll be invisible! — 🐾⚾️Paula🗽 (@FabulousLVNV) October 22, 2017

While honest, I’m not sure selling an orange monster hat is the best branding strategy for the Trumps, Lara. https://t.co/IPaUofFz0Y — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) October 23, 2017

Is it a jackass-o-lantern? — elan gale (@theyearofelan) October 23, 2017

the hat with Donald Trump's face will fit well the spooky vibe of Halloween — Rafs (@sopkmonos) October 23, 2017