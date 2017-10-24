President Donald Trump is selling a new orange version of his “Make America Great Again” hat ― just in time for Halloween.
The cap features his campaign slogan on the back and a jack-o-lantern on the front, and was modeled on Monday by daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who posed under a portrait of the president standing in front of an American flag with black ink spattered over it:
Not everyone loved the $45 hat, and many in the Twitterverse made a variation of the same joke:
If you’re jonesing for an orange MAGA hat of your own, the bad news is they’re sold out. But there are always other hats for other holidays.
