Donald Trump Gets Burned On Twitter Over Strange 'Hamberders' Typo

The president says he treated Clemson's championship-winning football team to a fast food buffet.
Grab a covfefe, because President Donald Trump’s latest Twitter typo is a real doozy.

Trump boasted Tuesday morning about paying for the fast food feast he’d served to Clemson University’s national championship-winning football team in the White House the night before.

However, Trump incorrectly wrote “hamberders” instead of “hamburgers.”

Twitter users mocked Trump over the misspelling:

