Donald Trump Is Not Surprised By Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Allegations

“I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go,” Weinstein said in a statement, not denying the allegations.

Since the report was published, the Miramax founder said that he would take a leave of absence from his role at The Weinstein Company. The company’s board members will reportedly suspend Weinstein pending an investigation into the accusations against him, according to The Associated Press.