Donald Trump Slammed For Leaving Out Hindus In Tweet Celebrating Diwali

President Donald Trump seems to have a poor understanding of Diwali, a holiday he sought to celebrate.

Trump’s Twitter account shared photos of the president at a White House Diwali celebration on Tuesday. The actual holiday, known as the “festival of lights,” commemorates the triumph of good over evil in the universe, took place last week.

While the tweet noted the holiday is “observed by Buddhists, Sikhs, and Jains throughout the United States & around the world,” it left out that it’s also celebrated by those of the Hindu faith. Indeed, Hindu’s are its predominant celebrants and that’s the religion the holiday is historically rooted in.

Today, we gathered for Diwali, a holiday observed by Buddhists, Sikhs, and Jains throughout the United States & around the world. Hundreds of millions of people have gathered with family & friends to light the Diya and to mark the beginning of a New Year. https://t.co/epHogpTY1A pic.twitter.com/9LUwnhngWJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

While Trump tweeted another message that mentioned Hindus, he did not delete his initial flub. And Twitter, of course, didn’t miss a beat in noticing the faux pas.

somebody had to remind donald trump about hindus pic.twitter.com/LD95BUZ0pW — anchor baby saraiya (@soniasaraiya) November 13, 2018

Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, but not Hindus? — Pratik Kharat (@pratikjkharat) November 13, 2018

The most shocking thing about this tweet is not that he forgot Hindus but that there are that many brown people working for him 😒 — Neha Shah (@neha_singh19) November 13, 2018

No mention of us Hindus who literally represent the largest group of Diwali observers? Also, Diwali was last week.



But thanks...I guess. — Lindsey Smith, Esq. (@Lindsey_Esq) November 13, 2018

During the White House gathering, Trump acknowledged the festival’s Hindu origins but later said it was a “special holiday observed by Buddhists, Sikhs, and Jains.”