Donald Trump Slammed For Leaving Out Hindus In Tweet Celebrating Diwali

President Donald Trump seems to have a poor understanding of Diwali, a holiday he sought to celebrate.
Trump’s Twitter account shared photos of the president at a White House Diwali celebration on Tuesday. The actual holiday, known as the “festival of lights,” commemorates the triumph of good over evil in the universe, took place last week.
While the tweet noted the holiday is “observed by Buddhists, Sikhs, and Jains throughout the United States & around the world,” it left out that it’s also celebrated by those of the Hindu faith. Indeed, Hindu’s are its predominant celebrants and that’s the religion the holiday is historically rooted in.
While Trump tweeted another message that mentioned Hindus, he did not delete his initial flub. And Twitter, of course, didn’t miss a beat in noticing the faux pas.
During the White House gathering, Trump acknowledged the festival’s Hindu origins but later said it was a “special holiday observed by Buddhists, Sikhs, and Jains.”
“I am thrilled to be here for the celebration of Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, and I am honored to host this beautiful ceremony at the White House,” he said. He lit the diya, the ceremonial lamp, and added, “Very, very special people.”