FLORENCE, SC - FEBRUARY 5: A man stands near a Donald Trump campaign vehicle with an image of a dog in a window before a campaign rally February 5, 2016 in Florence, South Carolina. Trump's airplane was unable to return to New Hampshire from New York due to a snowstorm so he is holding an event in South Carolina. He plans to return to New Hampshire on Monday. The South Carolina Republican primary will be held on February 20. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Sean Rayford via Getty Images