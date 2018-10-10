As much as we hate to admit it, President Trump might have been right about something.
On Wednesday, the president briefed reporters on the disaster preparedness being done for Hurricane Michael as it hits the Florida panhandle.
In describing the pending storm, Trump told the media it was “like a big tornado, a massive tornado,” adding: “I say God bless you all.”
Considering Trump described “Hurricane Florence” as “one of the wettest we’ve ever seen from the standpoint of water,” many Twitter users immediately assumed the president was wrong about this.
And they were quick to judge ...
But the president did get support from an unexpected source: An actual weather expert.
Minnesota-based meteorologist Eric Holthaus came to Trump’s defense on Twitter, while making sure to note that it pained him to do so.
Hey, even a broken clock is right twice a day, right?