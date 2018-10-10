POLITICS
10/10/2018 04:36 pm ET

President Trump Called Hurricane Michael 'A Big Tornado' And Somehow Wasn't Wrong

A meteorologist came to his defense — though it pained him to do so.
headshot
By David Moye

As much as we hate to admit it, President Trump might have been right about something.

On Wednesday, the president briefed reporters on the disaster preparedness being done for Hurricane Michael as it hits the Florida panhandle.

In describing the pending storm, Trump told the media it was “like a big tornado, a massive tornado,” adding: “I say God bless you all.” 

Considering Trump described “Hurricane Florence” as “one of the wettest we’ve ever seen from the standpoint of water,” many Twitter users immediately assumed the president was wrong about this.

And they were quick to judge ...

But the president did get support from an unexpected source: An actual weather expert.

Minnesota-based meteorologist Eric Holthaus came to Trump’s defense on Twitter, while making sure to note that it pained him to do so.

Hey, even a broken clock is right twice a day, right?

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
5 Most Expensive Hurricanes
headshot
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Nature And Environment Meteorology Disasters And Accidents Natural Phenomena
President Trump Called Hurricane Michael 'A Big Tornado' And Somehow Wasn't Wrong
CONVERSATIONS