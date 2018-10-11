Donald Trump held a fundraiser and rally on Wednesday, just hours after Hurricane Michael hit Florida as a deadly Category 4 storm and caused massive destruction.
“I cannot disappoint the thousands of people that are there ― and the thousands that are going,” the president tweeted prior to the event.
However, in 2012, Trump slammed President Barack Obama for campaigning two weeks after Hurricane Sandy:
There was at least one key difference: Obama and his 2012 rival, Mitt Romney, both suspended their campaigns as the storm hit. They resumed campaigning days later.
Trump’s event in Florida took place mere hours after Hurricane Michael made landfall.
Many have called out Trump for holding a campaign event on the day of the storm:
