Trump Defends Immigration Policies As Backlash Grows

President Donald Trump is standing by his administration’s highly controversial decision to separate children from parents facing prosecution for illegally crossing the border into the United States.

Trump has repeatedly lied about his administration’s role in family separations at the border ― and Monday was no different.

In a series of tweets, he echoed a familiar ― and false ― talking point his administration has used in reference to its immigration policy: blaming Democrats for border control officials taking thousands of children away from their parents.

Why don’t the Democrats give us the votes to fix the world’s worst immigration laws? Where is the outcry for the killings and crime being caused by gangs and thugs, including MS-13, coming into our country illegally? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

CHANGE THE LAWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

It is the Democrats fault for being weak and ineffective with Boarder Security and Crime. Tell them to start thinking about the people devastated by Crime coming from illegal immigration. Change the laws! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in May the zero-tolerance policy, under which families apprehended after crossing the border without authorization are separated so the adults can be jailed rather than kept together and put directly into immigration proceedings.

This tactic of putting undocumented children in shelters while their parents are prosecuted has little to do with Democrats and was not employed during Barack Obama’s administration.

Trump could end the separation of children and parents at any moment. Yet he continued to blame Democrats on Monday while speaking at a National Space Council meeting at the White House.

“I say it’s — very strongly — the Democrats’ fault,” Trump said. “The United States will not be a migrant camp, and it will not be a refugee holding facility. It won’t be.”

“If the Democrats would sit down instead of obstructing, we could have something done very quickly ― good for the children, good for the country, good for the world,” he continued. “We have the worst immigration laws in the entire world. ... You see about child separation. You see what’s going on there. But just remember, a country without borders is not a country at all.”

"Not on my watch": Amid escalating scrutiny over border policy, Pres. Trump says U.S. "will not be a migrant camp, and it will not be a refugee holding facility." https://t.co/mvQYZyuXB7 pic.twitter.com/QWAaBx8M5x — ABC News (@ABC) June 18, 2018

Backlash over family separation and the Trump administration’s obvious lies about enforcing such a policy has been growing on both sides of the aisle, including from several prominent conservatives.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called on Trump to end family separation during an appearance Friday on CNN.

“President Trump could stop this policy with a phone call,” Graham said. “I’ll go tell him. If you don’t like families’ being separated, you can tell DHS, ‘Stop doing it.’”

Former first lady Laura Bush issued a rare castigation of the Trump administration in a Washington Post opinion piece on Sunday, calling family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border “immoral” and drawing parallels to World War II internment camps.

“We pride ourselves on acceptance,” she wrote. “If we are truly that country, then it is our obligation to reunite these detained children with their parents — and to stop separating parents and children in the first place. People on all sides agree that our immigration system isn’t working, but the injustice of zero tolerance is not the answer.”

Even fervent Trump supporter and former Fox News pundit Bill O’Reilly spoke out against the tactic, calling it a “disaster for the Trump administration” in a series of tweets Monday.

The government should know how bad this looks and how innocent children are actually suffering. That kind of scenario is unacceptable to most Americans as exemplified by former First Lady Laura Bush’s withering criticism. https://t.co/F4PKL00xLS — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) June 18, 2018