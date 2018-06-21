Donald Trump And Immigrant Girl Meet Face To Face On Time Cover

Time magazine on Thursday revealed the cover of its latest issue, featuring President Donald Trump looking down at a frightened child asylum seeker.

“Welcome to America,” reads the headline on the bright red cover ― the newsmagazine’s third in as many weeks to feature Trump.

Getty Images photographer John Moore’s photograph of the 2-year-old Honduran girl went viral this week amid worldwide outrage over the Trump administration’s family separation policy.

The toddler and her mother, whose names have not been released, crossed into the United States from Mexico last week. They were apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and taken to a processing center.

Tell the president he got the cover again. pic.twitter.com/n4GLtXIM3o — Lisa Tozzi (@lisatozzi) June 21, 2018

Many expressed concern about the girl’s fate, given the Trump’s administration’s enforcement of its zero tolerance policy separating children from parents facing prosecution for illegal border-crossing.

Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to end his policy, detaining kids and parents together until their criminal proceedings are concluded.

The Daily Beast reported Wednesday that the Honduran girl and her mother were not separated. They are being held together at a detention center, according to a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.