President Donald Trump was roasted on Twitter after The New York Times reported Wednesday that he continues to use an unsecured personal iPhone, despite repeated warnings it is being tapped by the Russian and Chinese security services.
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes mockingly suggested Trump should “just make every single call on speakerphone on live TV.” CNN’s Jim Sciutto, meanwhile, dubbed Trump’s reported phone use a “security breach.”
Other critics accused Trump of hypocrisy, given his attacks on 2016 presidential election rival Hillary Clinton over her use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state.