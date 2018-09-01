A warm Irish welcome will likely not be afforded to President Donald Trump when he visits the country in November.
The White House confirmed Friday that Trump would visit the Emerald Isle to “renew the deep and historic ties between our two nations” as part of a European trip in which he’ll also visit France to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the armistice that ended the First World War.
The #TrumpIsNotWelcomeInIreland hashtag trended on Twitter as hundreds of people explained exactly why they didn’t want POTUS setting foot on Irish soil and also proposed mass protests during his stay: