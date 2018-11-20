Old tweets written by President Donald Trump’s about Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server aren’t aging very well.
On Monday, The Washington Post reported that Ivanka Trump, his eldest daughter and an official adviser, used her personal email account for government business hundreds of times last year in violation of federal records rules.
Yet Trump made Clinton’s emails a major issue in the 2016 presidential campaign and often referred to her as “Crooked Hillary.” He also called Clinton “unfit” and “incompetent,” and slammed her for “poor judgement” (sic) over the issue.
“Who would trust these people with national security?” he asked in one tweet.
Clinton’s email practices are also a prime driver of the “lock her up” chants that continue to erupt at Trump’s events.
Now, Trump’s old tweets are being looked at in a new light: