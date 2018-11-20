Old tweets written by President Donald Trump’s about Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server aren’t aging very well.

On Monday, The Washington Post reported that Ivanka Trump, his eldest daughter and an official adviser, used her personal email account for government business hundreds of times last year in violation of federal records rules.

Yet Trump made Clinton’s emails a major issue in the 2016 presidential campaign and often referred to her as “Crooked Hillary.” He also called Clinton “unfit” and “incompetent,” and slammed her for “poor judgement” (sic) over the issue.

“Who would trust these people with national security?” he asked in one tweet.

Clinton’s email practices are also a prime driver of the “lock her up” chants that continue to erupt at Trump’s events.

Now, Trump’s old tweets are being looked at in a new light:

How can Hillary run the economy when she can't even send emails without putting entire nation at risk? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2016

Hillary was involved in the e-mail scandal because she is the only one with judgement so bad that such a thing could have happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2016

Look at the way Crooked Hillary is handling the e-mail case and the total mess she is in. She is unfit to be president. Bad judgement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2016

One of the reasons Hillary hid her emails was so the public wouldn't see how she got rich- selling out America. https://t.co/mO9QrmYXRD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2016

The new e-mail release is a disaster for Hillary Clinton. At a minimum, how can someone with such bad judgement be our next president? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2016

The invention of email has proven to be a very bad thing for Crooked Hillary in that it has proven her to be both incompetent and a liar! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2016

Crooked Hillary, who embarrassed herself and the country with her e-mail lies, has been a DISASTER on foreign policy. Look what's happening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2016

We've all wondered how Hillary avoided prosecution for her email scheme. Wikileaks may have found the answer. Obama! https://t.co/xF0wv8Oa8q — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2016

"@piersmorgan: BOMBSHELL: FBI reopening its investigation into HillaryClinton's email server after new discovery! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2016