Fox News Big Rips Trump For Snide Jeff Sessions Criticism

President Donald Trump’s Labor Day jab at Attorney General Jeff Sessions even ticked off a prominent Fox News figure.

Brit Hume, the conservative channel’s senior political analyst, reprimanded the president after Trump sarcastically zinged Sessions for criminal charges against two Republican congressmen up for re-election in November. Trump suggested on Twitter that “two easy wins” were now “in doubt” because of the cases against Reps. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) and Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.), both Trump supporters. “Good job Jeff,” the president snidely added.

“Will DJT never learn that an attorney general’s job is not to play goalie for a president or his party, or any party for that matter?” Hume wrote on Twitter. Hume also recently criticized Trump’s response to Sen. John McCain’s death.

Will DJT never learn that an attorney general’s job is not to play goalie for a president or his party, or any party for that matter? https://t.co/zIKXv6uDqf — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 3, 2018

Collins was charged last month with securities fraud and wire fraud in an insider trading scheme involving a pharmaceutical company. He called the charges “meritless,” but halted his campaign.

Hunter and his wife, Margaret Hunter, are accused of using campaign funds for personal use, including tequila and their children’s tuition. The congressman said the charges were politically motivated.