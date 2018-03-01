Donald Trump Hits Jeff Sessions With A Belittling Nickname

“Saturday Night Live” might have to update its caricature of embattled Attorney General Jeff Sessions when the show returns this weekend.

The Washington Post reports that President Donald Trump has taken to referring to Sessions as “Mr. Magoo,” the bumbling and nearly blind classic cartoon character:

Citing unnamed sources, the Post said Trump has complained that he’s hired the best lawyers all his life but now is now stuck with Sessions, who he does not believe is loyal enough.

Trump on Wednesday renewed his attacks on Sessions, calling his actions “disgraceful” in an angry tweet:

Why is A.G. Jeff Sessions asking the Inspector General to investigate potentially massive FISA abuse. Will take forever, has no prosecutorial power and already late with reports on Comey etc. Isn’t the I.G. an Obama guy? Why not use Justice Department lawyers? DISGRACEFUL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2018