Donald Trump Hits Jeff Sessions With A Belittling Nickname

“Saturday Night Live” might have to update its caricature of embattled Attorney General Jeff Sessions when the show returns this weekend.
The Washington Post reports that President Donald Trump has taken to referring to Sessions as “Mr. Magoo,” the bumbling and nearly blind classic cartoon character:
Citing unnamed sources, the Post said Trump has complained that he’s hired the best lawyers all his life but now is now stuck with Sessions, who he does not believe is loyal enough.
Trump on Wednesday renewed his attacks on Sessions, calling his actions “disgraceful” in an angry tweet:
Sessions responded by saying he would work with “integrity and honor.”