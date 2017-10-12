Trump Praises A Guy Fired For Giving A Nazi Salute As A 'Source Of Truth'

President Donald Trump saluted a man on Wednesday who was fired for tweeting a Nazi salute.

At a speech in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Trump called former CNN pundit Jeffrey Lord a “good man.”

“Hi, Jeffrey. The great Jeffrey Lord,” Trump called out to Lord, who was apparently in attendance at the event. “He was on fake news CNN for a long time. He was one of my few sources of truth. Thank you, Jeffrey, for being here. That’s a great honor.”

Lord was one of CNN’s in-house Trump surrogates, but the network canned him in August for posting “Seig Heil!” on Twitter:

Sieg Heil! — Jeff Lord (@realJeffreyLord) August 10, 2017

Lord was in the middle of an argument on Twitter with Angelo Carusone, head of Media Matters for America, when he made the offensive post. He claimed he was mocking fascists and offered no apologies.