Trump: 'I Dream About Biden' Running For President In 2020

President Donald Trump said he would “love” to run for re-election against former Vice President Joe Biden in 2020.

“I dream about Biden,” Trump said in a newly released clip of his Wednesday interview with CBS News’ Jeff Glor. “That’s a dream. Look, Joe Biden ran three times. He never got more than 1 percent. And President Obama took him out of the garbage heap and everybody was shocked that he did.”

He continued: “There’s probably the group of seven or eight [possible Democratic 2020 challengers] right now ― I’d like to run against any one of them. But Biden never by himself could never do anything. President Obama took him, made him vice president, and he was fine.”

Biden, a former Delaware senator, has officially run for president twice (in 1988 and 2008). He came close to running in 1984, but ultimately decided not to, he wrote in his 2007 memoir Promises to Keep. He has hinted at a possible 2020 run, but hasn’t announced his candidacy and has told other possible Democratic contenders not to defer to him in their plans, The New York Times reported this week.

A representative for Biden did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Biden said Tuesday at a forum in Bogota, Colombia, that he would “make up my mind” about running by January.

Voters got a preview of a potential race between Trump and Biden in March, when the two politicians feuded over who could win a physical fight. At a rally against sexual violence, Biden bizarrely suggested he would have “beat the hell out of” Trump in high school over the way he treats women.

“He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard,” Trump tweeted in response.