Late-night TV hosts were incredulous over President Donald Trump’s feud with former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday night.

An escalation in tensions came this week after Biden told a rally he’d have “beat the hell out of” Trump in high school for his treatment of women. Trump responded by tweeting that Biden “would go down fast and hard, crying all the way.”

Both Trump and Biden have received widespread criticism for their aggressive comments.

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers called the whole encounter “embarrassing.”

“This is just what America needs, the ‘Thrilla in Vanilla,’” Meyers quipped. “The last time I saw two old dudes going at it like that, my local Walmart was down to its last bottle of prune juice.”

“Could you imagine these two actually fighting?” Meyers added. “It would end as soon as one of them accidentally stepped on his own super-long testicles.”