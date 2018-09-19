A restaurant in Montana has canceled next week’s campaign rally at which Donald Trump Jr. was scheduled to stump for GOP Senate candidate Matt Rosendale.

Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, had been set to attend the political event at the Midtown Tavern in Bozeman on Sept. 25.

However, the venue’s management scrapped the booking.

“We definitely don’t want to take political sides. That’s never our intention,” the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the eatery’s manager, Jeff Wilcox, as saying. “That’s just not who we are. We just try to stay politically neutral. We’re a restaurant.”

The business had “no idea” the booking was for a political event until Rosendale’s campaign officially announced it this week, ABC Fox Montana reported, citing multiple sources.

The campaign is trying to find an alternative venue for the rally, according to KBZK.

Rosendale, the state auditor for Montana, is running against Democratic Sen. Jon Tester and Libertarian candidate Rick Breckenridge in the November election.

Earlier this month, Rosendale was mocked online for his confusing campaign ad on gun rights and the Constitution.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son, meanwhile, has caused controversy this week by tweeting lies about Hurricane Florence and mocking the woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when they were in high school.