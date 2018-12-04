Donald Trump Jr. Shared A Bonkers Christmas Meme Of His Dad

Donald Trump Jr. got into the holiday spirit Monday with some Instagram trolling.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son shared this Christmas-themed meme of his father to the image-sharing social network:

It shows Trump as a toy figure perched near the top of a Christmas tree.

The caption reads: “Couldn’t decide between an angel or a star. So I picked both.” Trump Jr. used the hashtag #triggered in his post.

“I like Trump but he’s no angel,” wrote one commenter.