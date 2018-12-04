Donald Trump Jr. Shared A Bonkers Christmas Meme Of His Dad

Donald Trump Jr. got into the holiday spirit Monday with some Instagram trolling.
President Donald Trump’s eldest son shared this Christmas-themed meme of his father to the image-sharing social network:
It shows Trump as a toy figure perched near the top of a Christmas tree.
The caption reads: “Couldn’t decide between an angel or a star. So I picked both.” Trump Jr. used the hashtag #triggered in his post.
“I like Trump but he’s no angel,” wrote one commenter.
Trump Jr.’s brother, Eric Trump, was in November mocked for hawking Trump Organization Christmas ornaments on Twitter.