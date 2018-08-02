Donald Trump Jr. Says Democrats Are More Like Nazis Than Republicans Are

Donald Trump Jr. said Thursday that the platform of the Democratic National Committee is “awfully similar” to the Nazi Party’s.

Trump, President Donald Trump’s eldest son and head of the Trump Organization, made the remark during an interview with One America News Network while attending a premiere for Dinesh D’Souza’s film “Death of a Nation,” which also attempts to frame similarities between Democrats and Germany’s Nazi Party.

“I’ve been hearing the left talking about these things ― fascism, Nazism on the right — and when you look at the actual history of how these things evolved, and you actually look at that platform versus the platform of the modern left, you say, ‘Wait a minute, those two are very heavily aligned and, frankly, contrary to the right,’” Trump told the conservative cable news channel.

While promoting D’Souza’s film, Trump also suggested that people shouldn’t trust what they learned in a history class because “academia has been so wrongly influenced by the left.”

“You see the Nazi platform in the early 1930s and what was actually put out there, and you look at it compared to, like, the DNC platform of today, and you’re saying, ‘Man, those things are awfully similar,’ to the point where it’s actually scary,” Trump added. “To me, that was one of the most striking things I took from the movie because it’s the exact opposite that you’ve been told.”

Trump’s comments mirrored D’Souza’s film and accompanying book, Death of a Nation: Plantation Politics and the Making of the Democratic Party. It compares Trump to President Abraham Lincoln and argues that Adolf Hitler was a progressive liberal, according to reviews.

D’Souza, a conservative commentator who leans to the far-right, is also a good friend of the Trump family. In May, President Trump pardoned D’Souza, who pleaded guilty in 2014 to violating campaign finance laws with an illegal donation to a GOP Senate candidate.

While Trump spoke positively of the arguments D’Souza makes in his film, he did not discuss with One America his father’s supporters who identify as white supremacists, white nationalists and neo-Nazis.

Also missing from the conversation was his father’s infamous remarks about the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year, which turned deadly when a white supremacist rammed his car into counterprotesters.