Donald Trump Jr. Fails Miserably In Twitter War With Joy Reid

MSNBC commentator Joy Reid didn’t mince words on Twitter as she dissected President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech Tuesday night.
In the process, she managed to irk Donald Trump Jr., who felt obliged to defend his dad against what previous administrations might have called “fair comment,” “free speech” or “First Amendment freedoms.”
The end result wasn’t so much a Twitter war as a social media massacre.
It all started when Reid posted this comment:
Trump Jr. responded on Wednesday.
Sounds good? Perhaps, but in the process, Trump Jr. managed to give Reid all the ammo she needed.
Reid composed a thoughtful thread that exposed the hypocrisy of the Trump administration and the notes he struck in his speech.
So far, Trump Jr. hasn’t continued to do battle with Reid.