08/10/2018 05:48 am ET

Donald Trump Jr.'s 'Mountain Time' Escape Has Everyone Making The Same Joke

Tweeters taunted Donald Trump's eldest son after he revealed he wouldn't have his cell phone during the trip.
By Lee Moran

Donald Trump Jr. is going off-the-grid.

Sort of.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son revealed via Twitter on Thursday that he was taking a break:

Over on Instagram, he elaborated by saying he’d be completely out of contact:

Many tweeters took great delight at the news that Trump Jr. ― who regularly uses his social media accounts to attack people critical of his father’s administration and to push conspiracy theories ― would be offline for the next seven days. Dozens made the same joke in response:

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
