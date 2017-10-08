Donald Trump Jr's Twitter Feud With Jimmy Kimmel

Donald Trump Jr. has been very active on Twitter lately. The target of his “righteous” ire? Liberal Hollywood. Apparently, Junior believes every hard-hitter in Hollywood who has criticized his father should renounce Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from the Weinstein Company earlier this week due to many claims of sexual harassment on Weinstein’s part.

Donnie Junior ranted about Saturday Night Live and Lorne Michaels. He also griped about Michelle Obama praising Weinstein, four years before it was announced Weinstein Company had fired him over sexual misconduct accusations.

It's like supporting someone "against your own voice" but he's a Hollywood liberal so it's all good. https://t.co/6wDIxUuUOc — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 6, 2017

But the biggest celebrity to receive criticism from Junior was none other than late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. “Excellent point Mr. President! You should quit that boring job - I’ll let you have my show ALL to yourself #MAGA,” tweeted Kimmel to Donald Senior, after one of Senior’s typical “I’m being treated poorly” whinefest tweets.

“You mean that big story from the failing, liberal, one-sided @nytimes? I think it is disgusting,” responded Kimmel, in a response that undoubtedly further enraged Junior. (Kimmel, after all, criticized Weinstein — Junior, I’m sure, was hoping for silence.)

Donald Trump Junior responded:

Great I look forward to your monologues next week. You're probably due for a change if only for a moment or two. https://t.co/hoEbRApHeT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 7, 2017

Junior expects late-night talk show hosts to do the right thing: To ridicule people from your same party, if they have been accused of sexual misconduct.

But does Donald Jr. hold his father, the President of the United States, to the same criteria?

In April, after it was announced that Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly and FOX paid off five women accusing O’Reilly of sexual misconduct, Trump had this to say about the matter:

“I think he’s a person I know well — he is a good person. I think he shouldn’t have settled; personally I think he shouldn’t have settled. Because you should have taken it all the way. I don’t think Bill did anything wrong.

Of course, I’m not making accuses for Weinstein, or the terrible things he’s been accused of doing. But can you imagine if the shoe were on the other foot, and a major celebrity — say Steve Martin, Diane Keaton or Jimmy Kimmel — made the same excuses for Weinstein that Trump made for O’Reilly after it was revealed there were several allegations of sexual misconduct?

Donnie Junior would be livid.