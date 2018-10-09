President Donald Trump on Monday apologized to newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh “on behalf of our nation... for the terrible pain and suffering that you have been forced to endure.”
Trump also called allegations of sexual misconduct and assault “lies,” hours after dismissing those same accusations as “a hoax set up by the Democrats.”
Twitter users slammed Trump, and more than a few offered apologies of their own... not to Kavanaugh, but to the women Trump has accused of lying:
Dr. Christine Blasey Ford Hearing