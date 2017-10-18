'Repulsive Oaf' Trump Ripped For What He Said To Slain Soldier's Widow

President Donald Trump was slammed on social media overnight for his comments to the grieving widow of a fallen U.S. serviceman.
“He knew what he signed up for ... but when it happens, it hurts anyway,” Trump told Myeshia Johnson, according to Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.).
Johnson’s husband, Army Sgt. La David Johnson, died in an ambush in Niger earlier this month.
Wilson told the Washington Post that Myeshia, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child, cried at the president’s comment. The congresswoman added that she wanted to take the phone and “curse him out.”
She wasn’t the only one. The reports caused #HeKnewWhatHeSignedUpFor to trend on Twitter:
By Wednesday morning, a GoFundMe page set up for Johnson’s widow and their children had raised nearly $150,000, with many of the donations coming after Trump’s comments were made public.
