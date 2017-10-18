POLITICS
10/18/2017 05:00 am ET

'Repulsive Oaf' Trump Ripped For What He Said To Slain Soldier's Widow

The president's attempt to comfort a grieving widow gets panned.

By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump was slammed on social media overnight for his comments to the grieving widow of a fallen U.S. serviceman.

“He knew what he signed up for ... but when it happens, it hurts anyway,” Trump told Myeshia Johnson, according to Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.).

Johnson’s husband, Army Sgt. La David Johnson, died in an ambush in Niger earlier this month.

Wilson told the Washington Post that Myeshia, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child, cried at the president’s comment. The congresswoman added that she wanted to take the phone and “curse him out.” 

She wasn’t the only one. The reports caused #HeKnewWhatHeSignedUpFor to trend on Twitter: 

By Wednesday morning, a GoFundMe page set up for Johnson’s widow and their children had raised nearly $150,000, with many of the donations coming after Trump’s comments were made public.  

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Military Homecomings
PHOTO GALLERY
Military Homecomings
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump U.S. News Frederica Wilson La David Johnson Myeshia Johnson
'Repulsive Oaf' Trump Ripped For What He Said To Slain Soldier's Widow

CONVERSATIONS