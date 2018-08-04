President Donald Trump took aim at NBA superstar LeBron James and CNN host Don Lemon via Twitter on Friday night.

Trump insulted both men’s intelligence with the following post:

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

“Lebron (sic) James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon,” wrote Trump. “He made Lebron (sic) look smart, which isn’t easy to do.”

“I like Mike!” Trump added, in apparent reference to former NBA legend Michael Jordan. Trump’s tweet appeared to be in reaction to Lemon’s interview with James, which actually aired four days ago on Monday night.

Check out the interview here:

″(Trump) kinda used sports to kinda divide us,” James told Lemon in their sitdown. “And that’s something that I can’t relate to because I know that sport was the first time I was around someone white.”

James, who signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in July, also accused Trump of enabling racists. “The president in charge now has given people, they don’t care now ― they throw it in your face now,” he said. Last year, James called Trump a “bum” for uninviting Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry to the White House.

Lemon, meanwhile, used his “CNN Tonight” show last Friday to say that Trump’s presidency “can be defined by lies.”

Also on Monday, James opened the I Promise School for at-risk children in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The establishment is a joint venture between his foundation and Akron Public Schools.