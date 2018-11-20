Seth Meyers Sees Vampire Horror In Donald Trump's Lies

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers accused President Donald Trump of making up “weird” stuff about other countries and thinks he knows where it’s leading ― to vampires!

His “Closer Look” segment on Monday played on the president’s recent declaration that the Finnish president told him his country rakes its forests to avoid wildfires. Trump made the remark amid the deadly California blazes, implying that the state’s officials had not done their job. But the Finnish leader didn’t recall saying such a thing.

That led Meyers to recount other stories Trump told about Sweden, Germany and Paris.

“It keeps happening,” Meyers said. “Trump makes up something insane about another country and then the president of that country has to come out and say it’s not true.

“We’re like a week away from the president of Romania calling a press conference to say, ‘I did not tell President Trump that vampires are real.’”