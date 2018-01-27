Trump 'Likes' Tweet On Sexual Misconduct Claims Against 'Great Friend' Steve Wynn

President Donald Trump seldom “likes” other account’s tweets on Twitter, so it becomes newsworthy when he does.

Particularly when he “likes” this Wall Street Journal report on the sexual misconduct allegations made against his “great friend” Steve Wynn, the billionaire Las Vegas casino owner and RNC finance chair who dozens of former employees have accused of sexual harassment and abuse.

Steve Wynn, one of the most powerful men in Las Vegas, pressured employees to perform sex acts, according to people interviewed by the Journal.https://t.co/vRrvayP5dl — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) January 26, 2018

The “Trump Alerts” bot account, which automatically tracks the Trump family’s Twitter activity, picked up on the “like.”

realDonaldTrump liked this tweet: https://t.co/I5ndbWW7BV — Trump Alert (@TrumpsAlert) January 27, 2018

CNN’s Jake Tapper later shared a screenshot of it online:

The president “liked” this tweet about the RNC finance chair and his friend Steve Wynn: pic.twitter.com/FMJ3WB83vh — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 27, 2018

As many people noted, it was only Trump’s 25th “like” on the social media platform.

Just so we’re clear, Donald Trump has only liked 25 tweets on his personal, verified account. One about his close friend sexually harassing women and a bunch from himself pic.twitter.com/eG1rAPgd8T — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 27, 2018

This is truly bizarre. Of the 25 tweets Trump has liked, the latest is the @WSJ report on Steve Wynn's accusers. https://t.co/0ZVTjxdi7O — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) January 27, 2018

Trump has only liked 25 tweets. This is the most recent tweet he "liked" tonight. https://t.co/TARoyr0ano — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) January 27, 2018