Trump Says He’s Never Heard Of Lil Jon, Who Was A Contestant On ‘The Apprentice’

Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images Donald Trump and Lil Jon attend a red carpet event at Trump Tower on May 16, 2013, in New York City.

During Donald Trump’s post-midterms press conference on Wednesday, a reporter asked the president about his former attorney Michael Cohen’s claim that Trump had told him “black people are too stupid to vote for me.”

Trump replied, “I don’t know who Lil Jon is.”

“He was on ‘The Apprentice,’” the reporter shot back.

“I don’t know. Oh, he was? OK, I see. I don’t know,” Trump said before denying the claims and insisting he’s “never used racist remarks.”

As the reporter attempted to press the question, Trump spoke over him, telling him to be “quiet” and eventually pointing to the reporter and saying, “See, when you talk about division, it’s people like this that cause division, great division.”

Here's Trump saying that he doesn't know who Lil Jon is even though he was on Celebrity Apprentice. pic.twitter.com/EcJ3awjxbt — Holly Fιɢυeroα O'Reιlly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 7, 2018

In 2016, three show staffers from Season 13 of Trump’s former reality show “Celebrity Apprentice All Stars” told The Daily Beast that the then-presidential nominee not only used the term “Uncle Tom” in reference to Lil Jon, but refused to stop using the offensive term even after producers asked him to stop.

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images Matt Lauer, Donald Trump, Bret Michaels, Claudia Jordan, Dennis Rodman, Gary Busey, Brande Roderick, Lisa Rinna, Stephen Baldwin, Lil Jon, Trace Adkins, Marilu Henner, Dee Snider and Penn Jillette appear on NBC News' '"Today" show.

The incident reportedly occurred in an episode where the rapper wore an Uncle Sam costume for a challenge. Apparently, when Trump heard about the gimmick, he started calling Lil Jon “Uncle Tom” instead of “Uncle Sam.”

Lil Jon responded to the report on Twitter, saying that Trump did call him “Uncle Tom” but stopped after he was confronted.

“When this ‘Uncle Tom’ incident happened on Celebrity Apprentice in the boardroom several of my cast mates and I addressed Mr. Trump immediately when we heard the comment,” Lil Jon tweeted in 2016. “I can’t say if he knew what he was actually saying or not but he did stop using that term once we explained it’s offensiveness.”